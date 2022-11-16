Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC)?

Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Adbri’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Adbri Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.71x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 10.56x, which means if you buy Adbri today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Adbri should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Adbri’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Adbri look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -0.1% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Adbri. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, ABC appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on ABC, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ABC for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on ABC should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Adbri, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

