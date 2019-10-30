Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Alfa Laval AB (publ) (STO:ALFA)?

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (STO:ALFA), which is in the machinery business, and is based in Sweden, led the OM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Alfa Laval’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Alfa Laval?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.05% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Alfa Laval today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is SEK215.85, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Alfa Laval’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Alfa Laval?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -0.2% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Alfa Laval. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, ALFA appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALFA for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on ALFA should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Alfa Laval.

