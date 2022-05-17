Is It Too Late To Consider Buying AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)?

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSX, rising to highs of CA$30.98 and falling to the lows of CA$27.16. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether AltaGas' current trading price of CA$29.10 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AltaGas’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is AltaGas still cheap?

AltaGas is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that AltaGas’s ratio of 32.67x is above its peer average of 22.62x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Gas Utilities industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since AltaGas’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from AltaGas?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. AltaGas' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ALA’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe ALA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ALA for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ALA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

