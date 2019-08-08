Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Alten SA (EPA:ATE)?

Alten SA (EPA:ATE), which is in the it business, and is based in France, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the ENXTPA. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Alten’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Alten?

According to my valuation model, Alten seems to be fairly priced at around 10.06% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Alten today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €96.77, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Alten has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Alten?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Alten. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ATE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Alten.

