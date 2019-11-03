Is It Too Late To Consider Buying American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)?

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL), which is in the insurance business, and is based in United States, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on American Equity Investment Life Holding’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is American Equity Investment Life Holding worth?

Good news, investors! American Equity Investment Life Holding is still a bargain right now. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that American Equity Investment Life Holding’s ratio of 10.87x is below its peer average of 16.6x, which suggests the stock is undervalued compared to the Insurance industry. What’s more interesting is that, American Equity Investment Life Holding’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will American Equity Investment Life Holding generate?

NYSE:AEL Past and Future Earnings, November 3rd 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. American Equity Investment Life Holding’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 55%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since AEL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AEL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AEL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on American Equity Investment Life Holding.