Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Apple’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Check out our latest analysis for Apple

What's The Opportunity In Apple?

Apple appears to be overvalued by 20% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$152 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $126.34. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Apple’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Apple look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 15% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Apple. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? AAPL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe AAPL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AAPL for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for AAPL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Apple and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Apple, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Smartphone Sales Are Peaking. Here's Why Apple Doesn't Really Care

    It's difficult to say if last quarter's iPhone revenue reflects a supply problem or a demand problem; it could be a little of both. Not only did Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) report lower year-over-year iPhone sales, but total iPhone revenue of $65.8 billion also fell short of analysts' expectations of $68.3 billion. Apple has been preparing for "peak iPhone" for some time now.

  • 2 Tech Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

    Thankfully, the start of 2023 saw some significant improvement in the market's view on tech stocks, as evidenced by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbing 13% in January. Over the long term, technology stocks have proved to be a great place for investors to put their money, and two tech stocks with great potential for investors over the next decade or so are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Global spending on digital advertising will total an estimated $696 billion by next year, up from about $567 billion in 2022.

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)?

    Let's talk about the popular Alphabet Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise...

  • American Express Taps Microsoft AI for New Expenses Tool

    Travel and expense companies are rushing to roll out new artificial intelligence tools and features, but it's hard to tell how much this is about game-changing tech compared to cashing in on the ChatGPT bandwagon.

  • Best Buy Presidents Day deals are here early with savings on Google, LG and Microsoft

    Get ahead of the holiday shopping rush with these early Presidents Day deals at Best Buy on smart tech, kitchen appliances and more.

  • 7 Best Tech and Electronics Deals at Best Buy in February

    If you're someone who always needs to have the latest piece of technology or you're just ready to upgrade some of the key electronics in your life, Best Buy has some fantastic deals right now that...

  • Earnings Roundup: Apple, Amazon, Starbucks, and More

    In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analysts Ron Gross and Jason Moser discuss: Another interest rate hike and a surprising jobs report. Apple's first sales drop since 2019. Guidance overshadowing Amazon's holiday quarter.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stake?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative […]

  • Better Bull Market Buy: CRISPR Therapeutics or Vertex Pharmaceuticals?

    With a new bull market potentially near, investors might be forced to soon make such hard decisions. If we were talking about which of these biotech stocks is the better pick for a bear market, it would be an easy decision. All we have to do is look at how Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics stocks performed in the bear market last year.

  • Uber Sales Hit Record; CEO Says Pandemic Slump Is Over

    Uber Technologies (UBER) reported financial results on Feb. 8, announcing record revenues and suggesting that the pandemic impact is in the rearview.

  • Column: Big oil companies are already reneging on their global warming goals

    BP and Shell made eye-catching promises to invest in renewable energy. If you're shocked that they're already backing off, you haven't been paying attention.

  • Do Humira Biosimilars Threaten AbbVie's Dividend?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is known for its top-selling drug Humira and its lucrative dividend that yields more than 4% at the current share price. This week Humira, which treats autoimmune diseases, is facing the first of a flood of biosimilar generics hitting the market at lower prices. Humira is a longtime blockbuster that has generated billions in profits for AbbVie, so it's fair to wonder how competition will impact AbbVie's bottom line.

  • Bullish Signal, Fed Thoughts, Microsoft-Google AI Battle, Bard's Blunder, Disney

    The size of the Fed's balance sheet stands at $8.434T. In February 2020, ahead of the pandemic, it was at $4.15T.

  • Lyft continues to maneuver through driver shortage as rival Uber boasts revenue growth

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the competition between Uber and Lyft.

  • 90.35% of Michael Burry's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Michael Burry is famous for correctly predicting the housing price crash during the great financial crisis.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • India's Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended his record after criticism of his close association with tycoon Gautam Adani, whose business empire has been rocked by corporate fraud allegations.Modi was speaking a day after Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party told the legislature that Adani's close ties with Modi had led to "tremendous growth and expansion of his businesses". 

  • Before You Buy Realty Income: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

    Realty Income is an industry giant, but I'd be more inclined to buy W.P. Carey first. Here's why.