Is It Too Late To Consider Buying B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME)?

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the LSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine B&M European Value Retail’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is B&M European Value Retail Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy B&M European Value Retail today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £5.99, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because B&M European Value Retail’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from B&M European Value Retail?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of B&M European Value Retail, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 2.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BME’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BME, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for B&M European Value Retail and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in B&M European Value Retail, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

