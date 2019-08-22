Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)?

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC), which is in the chemicals business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to $102.96 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $83.01. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Balchem's current trading price of $88.88 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Balchem’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Balchem worth?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Balchem’s ratio of 36.59x is above its peer average of 18.86x, which suggests the stock is overvalued compared to the Chemicals industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Balchem’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Balchem?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Balchem’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BCPC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe BCPC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BCPC for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BCPC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Balchem.