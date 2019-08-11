Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)?

Let's talk about the popular The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS). The company's shares saw its share price hover around a small range of CA$68.54 to CA$73.46 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bank of Nova Scotia’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Bank of Nova Scotia still cheap?

Great news for investors – Bank of Nova Scotia is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$91.92, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Bank of Nova Scotia’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Bank of Nova Scotia generate?

TSX:BNS Past and Future Earnings, August 11th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 7.2% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Bank of Nova Scotia, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since BNS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BNS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BNS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

