Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£7.43 and falling to the lows of UK£6.54. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Barratt Developments' current trading price of UK£6.54 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Barratt Developments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Barratt Developments

What is Barratt Developments worth?

Barratt Developments appears to be overvalued by 24% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at UK£6.54 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of £5.29. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Barratt Developments’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Barratt Developments look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Barratt Developments' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 24%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in BDEV’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe BDEV should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BDEV for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BDEV, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Barratt Developments you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Barratt Developments, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

