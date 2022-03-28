Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bath & Body Works’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Bath & Body Works

What is Bath & Body Works worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Bath & Body Works’s ratio of 11.32x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 8.02x, which means if you buy Bath & Body Works today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Bath & Body Works should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Bath & Body Works’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Bath & Body Works?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 13% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Bath & Body Works. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BBWI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BBWI? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BBWI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BBWI, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Bath & Body Works, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that Bath & Body Works has 4 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Bath & Body Works, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • UK study to test Pfizer's COVID pill in hospitalised patients

    The world's largest randomised study of potential medicines for COVID-19, dubbed the RECOVERY trial, will assess Paxlovid across hospitals in Britain, which has already approved the drug for early-stage treatment. "Paxlovid is a promising oral antiviral drug but we don't know if it can improve survival of patients with severe COVID-19," said Peter Horby, a professor at the University of Oxford and joint chief investigator of the RECOVERY trial. The scientists said they aim to mainly find whether Pfizer's Paxlovid reduces the risk of death among patients admitted to hospitals with COVID-19.

  • Should You Investigate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) At US$107?

    Polaris Inc. ( NYSE:PII ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during...

  • White House officials open crypto climate inquiry

    The White House science office is seeking input about climate harm from expanding use of cryptocurrencies — and ways to tackle the problem.Why it matters: Digital "mining" to verify and record transactions often involves the use of very powerful, energy-intensive computing equipment. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThat's creating concerns about carbon emissions, especially when mining occurs in regions with fossil-heavy power g

  • Iran diplomat suggests flexibility to restore nuclear deal

    Iran's top diplomat said Saturday that the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard accepted the idea of continuing to be sanctioned by the U.S. if it meant the restoration of Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.

  • S&P 500 flat as Tesla offsets losses in banks, energy stocks

    The S&P 500 was trading largely flat on Monday as gains in Tesla were offset by declines in bank and energy shares, ahead of the first face-to-face peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in more than two weeks. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors declined. "The two factors - change in Fed policy outlook and the Ukraine war - got priced into the market and there was some level of certainty produced, particularly by the Fed meeting that resulted in a pretty significant rally," said Jay Hatfield, chief investment officer at Infrastructure Capital Management in New York.

  • Strategist details 4 factors that ‘have conspired to alter the underlying investment environment’

    State Street Global Advisors U.S. SPDR Chief Investment Strategist Michael Arone joins Yahoo Finance Live to dicuss Treasury yield curve inversions, inflation, and the outlook for the investment environment.

  • Why You Should Retain Teladoc Health (TDOC) Stock for Now

    Teladoc Health (TDOC) is focused on making strategic partnerships to boost user numbers.

  • Stone Brewing Awarded $56M in Trademark Lawsuit Against Keystone Light's 'Stone' Cans

    Keystone brewer Molson Coors could still appeal the decision.

  • Retail Giant Enters Buy Zone As Top Funds Scoop Up Shares

    Top funds bet big on Costco as COST stock breaks out into a buy zone, outpacing fellow retailers Target and Walmart.

  • Ukraine Update: Mariupol Siege Kills Almost 5,000, Mayor Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s siege of Mariupol has killed almost 5,000 people, including 200 children, as of Sunday, its mayor said, and roughly a third of the pre-war population remains in the city.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.

  • Marketmind: King cash is naked

    Storing wealth in cash is clearly a counter-intuitive call when inflation is surging towards double-digit figures for the first time in a generation. BofA analysts also warned that commodity prices were on track for their biggest increase in over a century while government bonds were set for their worst year since 1949 as central banks raise interest rates to tame surging inflation. With equity markets losing more than 5% so far this quarter, many investors may feel vindicated in deserting risky stock markets where dividends and capital gains are looking less attractive compared to fast-rising government bond yields.

  • Homeowners Are Using This Surprising Method to Buy Houses -- Should You?

    As soon as people realize they can use their home to make money, and not by renting out rooms, they become interested. You take out a new mortgage loan for more than what you owe. It was the summer of 2020, when house prices were starting to rise and mortgage interest rates were at an all-time low, around 2.5% for a 15-year mortgage.

  • 'Man, this dude is so dedicated': Dillon Gabriel making a strong impression on OU football teammates

    After transferring from UCF, QB Dillon Gabriel is acclimating nicely at OU.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    One no-brainer choice that could make you a millionaire retiree is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). Investing in Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF automatically makes you an investor in all 500 of those companies, which span all 11 stock market sectors.

  • HP to acquire Poly in $3.3 billion deal

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses HP's plans to acquire Poly in a $3.3 billion deal.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • Why traders think the US economy is about to go into reverse

    A warning sign for the world’s biggest economy is flashing on the dashboard of bond markets.

  • The market is flashing a buy signal suggesting stocks will rally one last time before an 'epic' selling opportunity in the 2nd-quarter, Bank of America says

    The contrarian buy signal last flashed on March 18, 2020, just a few days before the stock market bottomed amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Tesla stock pops after stock split plans disclosed

    Shares of Tesla shot up Monday, after the electric vehicle giant disclosed plans to enable a stock split, which would be the second in two years.