Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BDT)?

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BDT), which is in the professional services business, and is based in Germany, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the DB over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Bertrandt’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What’s the opportunity in Bertrandt?

The stock is currently trading at €73.30 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 32.7% compared to my intrinsic value of €55.24. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Furthermore, Bertrandt’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Bertrandt generate?

DB:BDT Future Profit January 18th 19

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 54% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Bertrandt. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BDT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe BDT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BDT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BDT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Bertrandt. You can find everything you need to know about Bertrandt in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Bertrandt, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

