Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)?

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC), which is in the commercial services business, and is based in United States, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Brady’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Brady worth?

According to my valuation model, Brady seems to be fairly priced at around 5.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Brady today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $58.05, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Brady has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Brady?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Brady’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BRC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BRC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Brady.

