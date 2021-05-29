Is It Too Late To Consider Buying BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)?

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine BrightView Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is BrightView Holdings worth?

Good news, investors! BrightView Holdings is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $23.62, but it is currently trading at US$17.35 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, BrightView Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from BrightView Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 13% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for BrightView Holdings. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since BV is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BV for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

