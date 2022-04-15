Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$93.12 and falling to the lows of US$81.79. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cognizant Technology Solutions' current trading price of US$84.74 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cognizant Technology Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Cognizant Technology Solutions worth?

Good news, investors! Cognizant Technology Solutions is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.8x is currently well-below the industry average of 31.66x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Cognizant Technology Solutions’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Cognizant Technology Solutions look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Cognizant Technology Solutions' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 36%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CTSH is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CTSH for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CTSH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Cognizant Technology Solutions as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Cognizant Technology Solutions, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Cognizant Technology Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

