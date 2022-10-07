Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$10.56 and falling to the lows of AU$8.59. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Collins Foods' current trading price of AU$8.85 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Collins Foods’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Collins Foods

What Is Collins Foods Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 9.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Collins Foods today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$9.82, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Collins Foods has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Collins Foods?

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 36% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Collins Foods. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CKF’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CKF, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - Collins Foods has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Collins Foods, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

