Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)?

Let's talk about the popular Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The company's shares led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Comcast’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Comcast Worth?

Comcast appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Comcast’s ratio of 27.69x is above its peer average of 12.27x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Media industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Comcast’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Comcast generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Comcast. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CMCSA’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CMCSA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CMCSA for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CMCSA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Comcast, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Comcast has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

