Is It Too Late To Consider Buying ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited (SGX:C52)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited (SGX:C52) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SGX over the last few months, increasing to S$1.41 at one point, and dropping to the lows of S$1.22. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether ComfortDelGro's current trading price of S$1.23 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ComfortDelGro’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for ComfortDelGro

What Is ComfortDelGro Worth?

Great news for investors – ComfortDelGro is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is SGD1.96, but it is currently trading at S$1.23 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that ComfortDelGro’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from ComfortDelGro?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. ComfortDelGro's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 32%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since C52 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on C52 for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy C52. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - ComfortDelGro has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in ComfortDelGro, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • When Should You Buy UMS Holdings Limited (SGX:558)?

    UMS Holdings Limited ( SGX:558 ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of...

  • China's factory activity likely cooled in Dec on COVID surge: Reuters Poll

    China's factory activity is expected to have extended declines in December, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the end of the country's "zero-COVID" policy and rising infections began to affect production lines. An index reading below the 50-mark indicates contraction in activity on a monthly basis and a reading above indicates expansion. The data offers the first glimpse from the National Bureau of Statistics on how factory activity was affected in December after China relaxed its strict "zero-COVID" rules, which prioritised virus containment over economic productivity.

  • Should Income Investors Look At Suria Capital Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SURIA) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

    Readers hoping to buy Suria Capital Holdings Berhad ( KLSE:SURIA ) for its dividend will need to make their move...

  • Adani Purchase of NDTV Founders' Stake May Test Acquisition Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- The sweetener offered by billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate to the once-defiant founders of New Delhi Television Ltd. could test India’s takeover regulations that require all shareholders to be paid the same price by an acquirer. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market Col

  • UpHealth, Inc. (UPH) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    UpHealth, Inc. (UPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -525% and 18%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Have $1,500? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Growth stocks don't make investors jump for joy like they used to. If anything, investors with an investment horizon from several years to decades can use this time in the market to capitalize on the long-term growth opportunity of great companies that are trading at a discount. If you have $1,500 to add to your portfolio before year's end, don't overlook these two fantastic growth stocks when formulating your list of buys.

  • Bullish insiders bet AU$8.5m on carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR)

    In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of carsales.com Ltd ( ASX:CAR ) stock...

  • Solana Token Rebounds off Thursday Lows as Buterin Tweets Support

    But the “Sam coin” is still down nearly 95% this year.

  • 3 Utilities With Stable Income Streams to Help You Retire Early

    Utilities is one of the few sectors wherein demand never dies out even during turbulent economic conditions. You may buy ELP, ETR & PNW to get a stable flow of income

  • 15 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock

    In this article, we take a look at 15 companies that are buying back stock. If you want to see more companies that are buying back stock, go directly to 5 Companies That Are Buying Back Their Stock. Stock buybacks and dividends are the two main ways companies return excess capital back to shareholders. Unlike […]

  • FTX customers are reportedly taking huge losses on their outstanding investments so they don't have to wait months for bankruptcy claims

    Cherokee Acquisition's online marketplace pays 8 to 12 cents on every dollar of FTX deposit claims.

  • 3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%

    It's common for companies to up their dividend payouts when business is fruitful, making them enticing investments for income-focused investors from a shorter-term perspective.

  • Investor sentiment is worse than it was at the depths of the Great Financial Crisis in 2008 - but that suggests a stock market bottom is near, Fundstrat says

    "Periods of such depressed sentiment have corresponded with secular lows in stocks," Fundstrat said.

  • Want to Invest Like Warren Buffett? Buy These 2 Top Stocks and Hold Them Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha's preferred length of time to hold an investment is "forever" -- which is quite a long holding period. It's perfectly fine to consider following Buffett into a couple of his stock positions as long as you're willing to be as patient as he is and refrain from selling for quite some time. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) only accounts for around 0.02% of Buffett's portfolio, but it's a strong example of how and why his investing strategy is successful over time.

  • 2 Explosive Stocks Down 75% to 92% to Buy Before 2023

    The market events of the past year have discounted stocks across a variety of industries. Today, we're going to take a look at two such stocks that are trading down by approximately 75% to 92% over the trailing 12 months, but both of which could still enrich investors' portfolios many times over in the long term. Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to assess risk and determine approvals for people using additional factors like education and income, is seeking to change this dated system.

  • Is Intel Stock's 6% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is attracting dividend stock investors with its robust dividend payments. But are those payments at risk of disappearing? In this video, I will answer that question for investors looking at attractive dividend stocks.

  • 11 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 cheap value stocks to buy according to Seth Klarman. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Klarman portfolio, go directly to 5 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman. Value investors like Seth Klarman of Boston-based Baupost Group have come under increased […]

  • Time to Lean Into These 3 ‘Oversold’ Stocks, Say Analysts

    The last 12 months have seen a combination of volatile trading and a relentlessly downward trend in the stock market. The end result, in this last week of the year, is broad based losses – a 21% ytd drop in the S&P 500, and 35% in the NASDAQ – that have hurt investors and cut into portfolio returns. But even in a bearish year, investors can still find islands of opportunity. The key here is to recognize those stocks that are oversold, that have seen worse losses than they should have. These are

  • Congress Is Trying To Pass a Bill That Will End Credit Card Rewards Programs

    This month, congress will vote on a bill to eliminate almost all the funding for popular credit card reward programs like cash back and travel points. This Legislation would allow retailers to process...

  • U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    U.S. stock indexes finish sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week.