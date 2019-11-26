Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO)?

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO), which is in the real estate business, and is based in United States, saw its share price hover around a small range of US$62.86 to US$67.95 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Consolidated-Tomoka Land?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16.26% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Consolidated-Tomoka Land today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $54.62, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Consolidated-Tomoka Land generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 2.6% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Consolidated-Tomoka Land, at least in the short term.

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CTO’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CTO, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

