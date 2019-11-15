Is It Too Late To Consider Buying CSC Financial Co., Ltd. (HKG:6066)?

Let's talk about the popular CSC Financial Co., Ltd. (HKG:6066). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SEHK, rising to highs of HK$6.38 and falling to the lows of HK$5.00. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CSC Financial's current trading price of HK$5.46 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CSC Financial’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is CSC Financial still cheap?

Good news, investors! CSC Financial is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is HK$9.33, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, CSC Financial’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of CSC Financial look like?

SEHK:6066 Past and Future Earnings, November 15th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 9.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for CSC Financial, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since 6066 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 6066 for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy 6066. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

