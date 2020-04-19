Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)?

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR), operating in the financial services industry based in United States, led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Cullen/Frost Bankers’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Cullen/Frost Bankers still cheap?

Great news for investors – Cullen/Frost Bankers is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $78.65, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Cullen/Frost Bankers’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Cullen/Frost Bankers?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Cullen/Frost Bankers, at least in the near future.

Are you a shareholder? Although CFR is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to CFR, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CFR for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

