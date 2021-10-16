Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISC.A)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Let's talk about the popular Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISC.A). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$30.18 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$24.58. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Discovery's current trading price of US$24.83 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Discovery’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Discovery

What is Discovery worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Discovery’s ratio of 13.27x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 15.04x, which means if you buy Discovery today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Discovery should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Discovery’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Discovery look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 23% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Discovery. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? DISC.A’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at DISC.A? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DISC.A, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for DISC.A, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - Discovery has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Discovery, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Potentially Undervalued?

    Let's talk about the popular Ubiquiti Inc. ( NYSE:UI ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a...

  • J&J boosters are on the horizon for everyone who got that shot - regardless of age, job, or health

    Millions of Americans are likely to get Johnson & Johnson boosters now that the FDA's expert panel has unanimously recommended it.

  • What Does Escalade, Incorporated's (NASDAQ:ESCA) Share Price Indicate?

    Escalade, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ESCA ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • California county says Marathon, Phillips projects may need to shrink due to environmental impact

    California's Contra Costa County said on Friday that oil refiners Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 may need to reduce capacity of proposed renewable plants by about 50% and 20% respectively to mitigate environmental impact. The two petroleum refiners are planning to convert oil refineries in the San Francisco-area county to produce transportation fuel from feedstocks such as soybean oil and animal fats that produce less greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Charter Communications' (NASDAQ:CHTR) investors will be pleased with their splendid 174% return over the last five years

    When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose...

  • Cummins Unveils 15-Liter Natural Gas Engine For Heavy-Duty Trucks

    Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) unveiled a 15-liter natural gas engine for heavy-duty trucks, marking an important part of its strategy for its path to zero emissions. Cummins expects the expanding product lineup to help achieve its PLANET 2050 environmental goals. The 15-liter natural gas engine can be paired with a Cummins Eaton Automated Transmission Technologies Endurant HD Transmission and Cummins Fuel Delivery System. The 15-liter engine will offer ratings up to 500hp and 1,850 ft-lbs of torque a

  • Walgreens (WBA) Hits 300M Milestone With Vitamin Angels

    Walgreens (WBA) and Vitamin Angels are looking to hit a new goal of reaching 500 million women and children by the end of August 2025.

  • Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 15th

    BP, CPLP, FUNC, and RDS.A made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on October 15, 2021.

  • Better COVID-19 Stock: Merck or Pfizer?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) launched the best-selling vaccine Comirnaty with the help of its partner, BioNTech. Merck (NYSE: MRK) is likely to soon have the first COVID-19 pill on the market. Pfizer has delivered greater stock gains than Merck since the beginning of the pandemic.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Thanks to this saying, many new investors target cheap-looking companies whose low share prices seem like an incredible value. Well-known for its genetic testing and ancestry services, 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) somewhat quietly keeps its sights on upending the healthcare industry.

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Over the last five years, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price has climbed more than 1,000% and had a market cap of $522 billion at the time this was written. The stellar growth in the gaming and data center segments, along with the prospects for more growth from these two businesses, explains why investors have bid the stock to a high price-to-earnings ratio of 74. For the stock to justify that valuation and reach a $1 trillion market cap, Nvidia must deliver strong growth from its two largest segments.

  • Vietnam carmaker Vinfast eyes start of U.S. deliveries in late 2022, CEO says

    Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will begin taking pre-orders in the U.S. market for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022 and expects to begin delivering them by the end of the year, global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said. "It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market," he said in an email to Reuters. The company expects to begin delivering its first EVs in Vietnam starting in December, said Lohscheller, a former Volkswagen and Opel executive who was named to his position at Vinfast in July.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Why this ETF of ‘sin’ stocks is likely to reward investors with saintly results

    One of several reasons I have for betting that the fund will outperform the S&P 500 (SPX) is the historical outperformance of so-called sin stocks. Consider the results of a study conducted by Elroy Dimson, a finance professor at Cambridge University, Paul Marsh, a finance professor at the London Business School, and Mike Staunton, director of that institution’s London Share Price Database. The chart below shows what they found for alcohol and tobacco stocks’ performance over the past 120 years.

  • 'Big Short' investor Burry says he's no longer betting against Tesla - CNBC

    Burry's Scion Asset Management said in a regulatory filing in mid-May it had put options on 800,100 Tesla shares as of the end of the first quarter. Based on Tesla's closing price of $667.93 at the end of the first quarter, the value of that many shares would have been about $534 million. "No, it was a trade," Burry was quoted as saying in an email to CNBC on Friday, when asked whether he was still shorting Tesla.

  • MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Bet Doubles to $6 Billion as Price Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. appears to be one of the bigger beneficiaries from the euphoria surrounding the likely launch of Bitcoin ETFs, with the overall value of the company’s holding of the cryptocurrency doubling. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s 10 Newest Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss billionaire David Tepper’s 10 newest stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of David Tepper’s investment strategy, and go directly to read Billionaire David Tepper’s 5 Newest Stock Picks. David Tepper is an American billionaire and hedge fund manager. One of Tepper’s very first jobs was at Republic Steel […]

  • XPeng Is a More Sustainable EV Maker Than Even Tesla

    It turns out that Tesla might not be the world’s most sustainable car company. ESG is short for environmental, social and governance and companies publish ESG reports—sometimes called sustainability reports or impact reports—to tell stakeholders how their operations are impacting communities they serve. Tesla (TSLA) shares have added about 0.5%.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.