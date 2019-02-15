Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Efore Oyj (HEL:EFO1V)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Efore Oyj (HEL:EFO1V), which is in the electrical business, and is based in Finland, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the HLSE. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Efore Oyj’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Efore Oyj

Is Efore Oyj still cheap?

Great news for investors – Efore Oyj is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €0.078, but it is currently trading at €0.057 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Efore Oyj’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Efore Oyj generate?

HLSE:EFO1V Future Profit February 15th 19 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. In the upcoming year, Efore Oyj’s earnings are expected to increase by 99%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since EFO1V is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EFO1V for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EFO1V. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Efore Oyj. You can find everything you need to know about Efore Oyj in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Efore Oyj, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



