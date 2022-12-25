Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Flughafen Zürich AG (VTX:FHZN)?

Flughafen Zürich AG (VTX:FHZN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SWX, rising to highs of CHF161 and falling to the lows of CHF140. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Flughafen Zürich's current trading price of CHF147 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Flughafen Zürich’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Flughafen Zürich?

Flughafen Zürich appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Flughafen Zürich’s ratio of 49.82x is above its peer average of 12.27x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Infrastructure industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Flughafen Zürich’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Flughafen Zürich generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Flughafen Zürich's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in FHZN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe FHZN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FHZN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FHZN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Flughafen Zürich you should be aware of.

