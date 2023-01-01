Is It Too Late To Consider Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

Let's talk about the popular General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at General Electric’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is General Electric Worth?

Good news, investors! General Electric is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $137.41, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that General Electric’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will General Electric generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 21% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for General Electric. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since GE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GE for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

