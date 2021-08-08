Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN)?

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Genuit Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Genuit Group still cheap?

Genuit Group is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Genuit Group’s ratio of 74.87x is above its peer average of 25.61x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Building industry. In addition to this, it seems like Genuit Group’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Genuit Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Genuit Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? GEN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe GEN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GEN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for GEN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Genuit Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - Genuit Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

