Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)?

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL), which is in the insurance business, and is based in United States, had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of $84.71 to $92.93. However, is this the true valuation level of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Globe Life’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Globe Life still cheap?

Great news for investors – Globe Life is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $136.36, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Globe Life’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Globe Life?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 9.6% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Globe Life, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since GL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you are no longer interested in Globe Life, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

