Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)?

While Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$81.37 and falling to the lows of US$53.08. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Globus Medical's current trading price of US$57.72 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Globus Medical’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Globus Medical?

Globus Medical is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 41.38x is currently well-above the industry average of 33.79x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Globus Medical’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Globus Medical look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 86% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Globus Medical. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? GMED’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe GMED should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GMED for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GMED, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

