Is It Too Late To Consider Buying H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at H World Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In H World Group?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 17.03% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy H World Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $35.65, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since H World Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of H World Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In H World Group's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 51%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in HTHT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HTHT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into H World Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in H World Group.

If you are no longer interested in H World Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

