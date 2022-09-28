Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$15.17 and falling to the lows of US$12.01. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hewlett Packard Enterprise's current trading price of US$12.04 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Hewlett Packard Enterprise?

Good news, investors! Hewlett Packard Enterprise is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4.16x is currently well-below the industry average of 14.32x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Hewlett Packard Enterprise?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although HPE is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HPE, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HPE for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Hewlett Packard Enterprise as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

