Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS)?

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS), which is in the luxury business, and is based in Germany, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the XTRA over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Hugo Boss’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Hugo Boss worth?

Good news, investors! Hugo Boss is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €57.84, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Hugo Boss’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Hugo Boss generate?

XTRA:BOSS Past and Future Earnings, November 12th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Hugo Boss’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 48%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Are you a shareholder? Since BOSS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BOSS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BOSS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

