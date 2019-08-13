Is It Too Late To Consider Buying ICT Group N.V. (AMS:ICT)?

ICT Group N.V. (AMS:ICT), which is in the software business, and is based in Netherlands, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ENXTAM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on ICT Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for ICT Group

What is ICT Group worth?

Great news for investors – ICT Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.02x is currently well-below the industry average of 27.8x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. ICT Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of ICT Group look like?

ENXTAM:ICT Past and Future Earnings, August 13th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 1.1% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for ICT Group, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since ICT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ICT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ICT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on ICT Group. You can find everything you need to know about ICT Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in ICT Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.