Is It Too Late To Consider Buying IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)?

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine IDEXX Laboratories’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is IDEXX Laboratories Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that IDEXX Laboratories’s ratio of 59.66x is above its peer average of 35.67x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Medical Equipment industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since IDEXX Laboratories’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will IDEXX Laboratories generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 46% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for IDEXX Laboratories. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in IDXX’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe IDXX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IDXX for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for IDXX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of IDEXX Laboratories.

If you are no longer interested in IDEXX Laboratories, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

