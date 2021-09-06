Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of US$220 to US$236. However, is this the true valuation level of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Illinois Tool Works’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Illinois Tool Works?

According to my valuation model, Illinois Tool Works seems to be fairly priced at around 11.85% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Illinois Tool Works today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $204.31, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Illinois Tool Works’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Illinois Tool Works generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Illinois Tool Works' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 22%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ITW’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ITW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Illinois Tool Works you should be aware of.

