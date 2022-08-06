Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)?

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Inogen’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Inogen?

Good news, investors! Inogen is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $41.68, but it is currently trading at US$27.71 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Inogen’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Inogen generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 59% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Inogen. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since INGN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on INGN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy INGN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

