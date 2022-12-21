Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI)?

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the ASX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Integrated Research’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Integrated Research Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Integrated Research seems to be fairly priced at around 8.8% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Integrated Research today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$0.48, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Integrated Research’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Integrated Research look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by 35% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Integrated Research. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? IRI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IRI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Integrated Research (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Integrated Research, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

