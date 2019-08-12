Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Li Ning Company Limited (HKG:2331)?

Li Ning Company Limited (HKG:2331), which is in the luxury business, and is based in China, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the SEHK over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Li Ning’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Li Ning worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.71% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Li Ning today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is HK$18.66, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Li Ning has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Li Ning look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Li Ning. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 2331’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 2331, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Li Ning. You can find everything you need to know about Li Ning in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Li Ning, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

