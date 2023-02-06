Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)?

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Luxfer Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Luxfer Holdings?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 13% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Luxfer Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $20.23, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Luxfer Holdings’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Luxfer Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Luxfer Holdings' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LXFR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LXFR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Luxfer Holdings at this point in time. For example - Luxfer Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Luxfer Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

