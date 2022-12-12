Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MRCB)?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MRCB), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the KLSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad

What's The Opportunity In Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.08x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 14.91x, which means if you buy Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, MRCB appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on MRCB, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MRCB for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on MRCB should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you want to dive deeper into Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

