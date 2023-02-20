Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Middleby’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Middleby Worth?

Great news for investors – Middleby is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $202.86, but it is currently trading at US$155 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Middleby’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Middleby generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Middleby's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 36%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MIDD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MIDD for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MIDD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Middleby and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Middleby, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

