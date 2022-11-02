Is It Too Late To Consider Buying mVISE AG (ETR:C1V)?

mVISE AG (ETR:C1V), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €1.23 and falling to the lows of €0.91. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether mVISE's current trading price of €0.91 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at mVISE’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is mVISE Worth?

Good news, investors! mVISE is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.52x is currently well-below the industry average of 20.62x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that mVISE’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of mVISE look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. mVISE's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since C1V is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on C1V for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy C1V. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with mVISE (including 2 which are potentially serious).

If you are no longer interested in mVISE, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

