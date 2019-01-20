Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Mycronic AB (publ) (STO:MYCR)?

Mycronic AB (publ) (STO:MYCR), which is in the electronic business, and is based in Sweden, led the OM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Mycronic’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Mycronic still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Mycronic today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is SEK125.81, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Mycronic’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Mycronic?

OM:MYCR Future Profit January 20th 19 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Mycronic, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MYCR seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MYCR for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on MYCR should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Mycronic. You can find everything you need to know about Mycronic in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Mycronic, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

