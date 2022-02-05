Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Oceania Healthcare Limited (NZSE:OCA)?

While Oceania Healthcare Limited (NZSE:OCA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NZSE, rising to highs of NZ$1.40 and falling to the lows of NZ$1.14. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Oceania Healthcare's current trading price of NZ$1.16 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Oceania Healthcare’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Oceania Healthcare still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Oceania Healthcare today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is NZ$1.37, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Oceania Healthcare’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Oceania Healthcare?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Oceania Healthcare, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, OCA appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OCA for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on OCA should the price fluctuate below its true value.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Oceania Healthcare (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

If you are no longer interested in Oceania Healthcare, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

