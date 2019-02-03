Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Phillips Carbon Black Limited (NSE:PHILIPCARB)?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (NSE:PHILIPCARB), which is in the chemicals business, and is based in India, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NSEI over the last few months, increasing to ₹231.05 at one point, and dropping to the lows of ₹156.2. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Phillips Carbon Black’s current trading price of ₹170.6 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Phillips Carbon Black’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Phillips Carbon Black worth?

Phillips Carbon Black appears to be overvalued by 24.57% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at ₹171 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of ₹136.95. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Phillips Carbon Black’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Phillips Carbon Black?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Phillips Carbon Black. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in PHILIPCARB’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe PHILIPCARB should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PHILIPCARB for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for PHILIPCARB, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Phillips Carbon Black. You can find everything you need to know about Phillips Carbon Black in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Phillips Carbon Black, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

