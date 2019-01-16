Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Poddar Pigments Limited (NSE:PODARPIGQ)?

Poddar Pigments Limited (NSE:PODARPIGQ), which is in the chemicals business, and is based in India, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NSEI over the last few months, increasing to ₹225.75 at one point, and dropping to the lows of ₹173.25. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Poddar Pigments’s current trading price of ₹186.75 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Poddar Pigments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Poddar Pigments worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.12x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 16.2x, which means if you buy Poddar Pigments today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Poddar Pigments should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Poddar Pigments’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Poddar Pigments?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, Poddar Pigments’s earnings are expected to increase by 38%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PODARPIGQ’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at PODARPIGQ? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PODARPIGQ, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for PODARPIGQ, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.