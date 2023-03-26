Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD)?

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Premier Foods’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Check out our latest analysis for Premier Foods

What's The Opportunity In Premier Foods?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Premier Foods’s ratio of 11.54x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 14.37x, which means if you buy Premier Foods today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Premier Foods should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Premier Foods’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Premier Foods look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Premier Foods, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -9.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, PFD appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on PFD, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PFD for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on PFD should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you want to dive deeper into Premier Foods, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Premier Foods, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Premier Foods, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here