Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Radware’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Radware

What's the opportunity in Radware?

According to my valuation model, Radware seems to be fairly priced at around 2.35% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Radware today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $31.72, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Radware’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Radware?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Radware's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 86%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? RDWR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RDWR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Radware you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Radware, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

