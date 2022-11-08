Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Rexit Berhad (KLSE:REXIT)?

While Rexit Berhad (KLSE:REXIT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the KLSE, with a relatively tight range of RM0.73 to RM0.80. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Rexit Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Rexit Berhad

What Is Rexit Berhad Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Rexit Berhad’s ratio of 14.18x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17.98x, which means if you buy Rexit Berhad today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Rexit Berhad should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Rexit Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Rexit Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 22% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Rexit Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? REXIT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at REXIT? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on REXIT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for REXIT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Rexit Berhad.

If you are no longer interested in Rexit Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here