Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)?

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA), which is in the reits business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Sabra Health Care REIT’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Sabra Health Care REIT worth?

Sabra Health Care REIT appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Sabra Health Care REIT’s ratio of 35.86x is above its peer average of 26.03x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the REITs industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Sabra Health Care REIT’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Sabra Health Care REIT generate?

NasdaqGS:SBRA Past and Future Earnings April 11th 2020 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sabra Health Care REIT. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SBRA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe SBRA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SBRA for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for SBRA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Sabra Health Care REIT. You can find everything you need to know about Sabra Health Care REIT in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Sabra Health Care REIT, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.