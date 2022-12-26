Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)?

Let's talk about the popular Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$165 and falling to the lows of US$128. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Salesforce's current trading price of US$129 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Salesforce’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Salesforce Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Salesforce is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $202.01, but it is currently trading at US$129 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Salesforce’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Salesforce?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Salesforce. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CRM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CRM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Salesforce and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Salesforce, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

